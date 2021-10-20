MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Nine local veterans are about to experience the trip of a lifetime. Honor Flight Bluegrass is taking them to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor. William Kitchen is one of them.
"Turned on the radio; the Japs bombed Pearl Harbor," said William, a WWII veteran.
December 7, 1941. It was a defining moment for our country, and for William.
"I turned to Dad and said, ‘When I turn 17, I'm going to join the Navy.’ He said OK," William explained. "Nothing more was said for three and a half years."
His father valued an education. That's why William didn't tell him when he joined up at 17, months before graduating high school.
"On his 17th birthday the kamikazes were comin' hot and heavy for the Americans, killing a lot of American sailors," Judge Tony Kitchen said of his dad joining up. "He enlisted knowing that was a possibility that he was gonna' be out there."
Tony is one many men in this family who served: 10 years in the Navy. William's a Navy man, too.
"So you two were really the same age basically in these pictures," I said, holding each of their pictures.
"Pretty close. Pretty close. About a year apart I guess," Tony responded.
William's father served in WWI.
"I grew up knowing I was going to go to war. Expecting to go to war," William explained — wanting to go to war.
However, he found out quickly after a twisted ankle that war is nothing to want.
"While just sitting there in the hospital, I saw two young fellas coming down the hall. Neither of them looked any older than me. There was one in a wheelchair. He had no legs. Off at the hips. He was being pushed by another Marine with two arms and two legs, but no eyes. Just scar tissue across his eyes, where his eyes had been," William said.
"And I looked at that, and I changed right then from a 17-year-old boy, to a 17-year-old man. My God, you can get hurt in this thing!" he said.
His company was set to invade Japan. Then, President Truman dropped the atom bombs. William was in boot camp.
"There was lots of celebrating going on. And I got to thinking at that time, maybe I'll live through this," William said.
He did. He married Jan, and they had Tony.
"His brains are from my wife. She was smarter than me," William explained with a grin. "And she was smart enough not to show it to me."
"I think I got the best of both of them," Tony said.
William continued to serve in the FBI, as a prosecutor, and as a judge. He passed on the love for law to his son.
"All rise. McCracken County Circuit Court is now in session. The Honorable Judge Tony Kitchen presiding," a bailiff announced in court as Judge Kitchen took the bench on a day we came to see him in court.
"He's a better judge and a better lawyer than I ever thought of being," William said.
This father has a lot of pride in Tony. Tony's proud of his father, too. He was even prouder when a B-25 Mitchell bomber came to Paducah for the Barnstorming Tour in June, and he saw the crowd's response to William's service.
"I think Dad was one of the first ones to walk by, and they all start clapping and cheering and you know, I got a little teary. I have to admit," Tony said.
"I'd kinda’ had lost faith in the patriotism, but I saw out there at the airport those people coming out to look at a bunch of old geezers who happen to be lucky enough to live up to their ‘90s, and I realized patriotism is alive and well in Paducah, Kentucky," William said.
And soon, in Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Bluegrass.
"He earned it. That whole generation earned it," Tony said.