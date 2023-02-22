PADUCAH — When you think of aeronautical innovation, Paducah and McCracken County might not be the area that comes to mind. However, Hopflyt wants to change that in the near future by moving its vision for the future of commercial flight to Paducah.
The company wants to continue developing its manned commercial electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (VTOL) with the goal of getting it into production in the near future. Local nonprofit innovation lab Sprocket held a welcome event Tuesday, as Hopflyt gets ready to start its work in the community.
Hopflyt's aircraft is called the Venturi. The electric VTOL will be the centerpiece of Hopflyt's commercial wing. Hopflyt CEO Rob Winston said having the University of Kentucky's College of Engineering and Barkley Regional Airport nearby makes Paducah a logical choice for the company to settle down.
"We see that there's both the structure here where we can get the talent, the great place to live, low cost of living compared to lots of other states around our nation. And then also the funding's following now," Winston said.
Winston said their Venturi aircraft would have a range of about 200 miles and a top speed of 200 mph. So, if you flew from Barkley Regional Airport to Nashville, for example, it'd only take about 40 minutes.
"I think in three years' time we'll have this aircraft up, we'll be flying it experimentally and testing the airplane," Winston said.
City and county leaders touted how Hopflyt can fit in to the ongoing plans for economic development. Winston wants to use Paducah and McCracken County as a central location for his company as he looks to expand once the Venturi can hit production.
"There's going to be many opportunities I see in the future to maybe put specialized things here and there as we grow," Winston said. "But yeah, we're looking to keep this as the hub of our growth and commercial aviation area."
Kentucky-based investment group Keyhorse Capital is providing funding to Hopflyt for its Paducah operation. We asked Keyhorse Capital representative Kelby Price how much money they're putting in, but he did not give us a specific amount, citing Hopflyt and Keyhorse Capital being privately owned businesses. Hopflyt has also recently received a $1 million investment from Albers Aerospace.
Barkley Regional Airport will provide hanger and office space for Hopflyt. To learn more about Hopflyt, click here.