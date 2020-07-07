MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 has interrupted all parts of our lives, right down to everyday errands.
What would typically be a 10- to 15-minute process, like getting your vehicle registration, has turned into a day-long task.
At the McCracken County Courthouse, there were lines that stretched down the sidewalk Monday with people needing help. The courthouse only fully opened its doors a week ago.
I woke up this morning thinking it would be a great idea to convince my bosses to let me come down and renew my vehicle registration. I thought why not get an errand done, cover my story and get paid for it. Well, the joke ended up being on me.
I pulled up to the McCracken County Courthouse around 11 a.m. I got my mask, backpack and my car registration documents ready to go.
I got in line at 11:09 and made myself comfortable. There were about 30 to 40 people in line when I first arrived. Some people were wearing masks and some weren't. Social distancing was loosely followed. Most people were pushing their way to the shade and benches.
As the line progressed, I learned about my neighbors and we shared Florida stories. One man told me about his trip to Fort Lauderdale. We also talked about our shared misery, which was the heat.
We were half way to the door at 11:30 p.m., but little did we know we had hours ahead of us.
I joked to a neighbor, saying, "This is Jumanji Level 32, 2020 version: How long can you stand in the sun?"
The line continued to slowly push forward, and everyone started to get lethargic. Many people who were wearing masks took them off to fan themselves.
After a while, progress stopped, and we stood still for about 25 minutes. Then we moved forward, and it took us 40 more minutes until we got to the front door. They called people in by twos and threes to be in compliance with the Kentucky Healthy at Work initiative.
Temperatures were checked at the door, and everyone was required to wear mask inside.
After we went through the metal detector, we found another line.
It would take another hour and three minutes until I was seen.
After some light paperwork, at 2:04 p.m — exactly two hours and 54 minutes from when I first got in line — I had the golden ticket. I finally received my vehicle registration.
County Clerk Julie Griggs recommends seeing if you can handle registrations and licenses online or by mail. In some cases you can probably wait a few months before you need to go to the courthouse.
An extension until Oct. 6 is in effect for currently expired tags and registrations in Kentucky.