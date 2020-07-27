PADUCAH — On Tuesday night the Paducah City Commission is expected to take a second vote to pause the contract with Lose Design for the proposed Aquatic Center. Lose was hired to design the aquatic center.
The commission voted to pause the contract at the last meeting, however an amendment added by Brenda McElroy last minute did not follow protocol, so they will have vote on the item again.
The amendment added by McElroy would allow City Manager Jim Arndt to pursue aspects of the project, even with the pause in place.
The aspects of the project Arndt would be able to pursue include things like creating focus groups, research for financial assistance, research on faculty costs, and possibly redoing pro forma's on the center. It's unclear how much these things will cost.
Mayoral Candidate George Bray, who opposes the aquatic center, says any money spent on the aquatic center at this point is a waste.
"Any money that's spent in due diligence or other wise, is money down the tubes," said Bray, "I want to say this publicly, the public has a right to know on the aquatic center as to how much money, exactly how much money has been spent on design so far."
That is something that is unclear at this point. At the last city commission meeting the commission stated they had spent around $258,000 on design for the aquatic center. Bray seemed to think that number was off and asked City Manager Jim Arndt about it. Arndt told Bray that after reviewing other invoices, the actual cost to date on design for the aquatic center was around $675,000.
"I finally had heard that there were some invoices missed," said Bray, "So the actual number that was given to me was $675,000."
Local 6 reached out to both City Manager Jim Arndt and Mayor Brandi Harless on the issue, but neither of them returned our call.
We also spoke with Bray's opponent, City Commissioner Richard Abraham, by phone. Abraham declined an on camera interview, but says he will address the issue of the aquatic center at Tuesday nights city commission meeting.