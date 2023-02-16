PADUCAH — After the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, college campuses are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of everyone.
In Paducah, West Kentucky Community and Technical College Vice President of Operations Shay Nolan said WKCTC has 24/7 surveillance and security, as well as an emergency alert system.
"The SNAP notification system we have in place is an immediate notification. There's no delays. As soon as we hit send on that, it's an immediate response. People get that notification right away," Nolan said.
The Safety Notification Alert System, or SNAP, is how the college is able to send out emergency alerts.
Local 6 also spoke with a student, Olivia Brame, about her confidence in campus security.
"As soon as anything happens, we get immediate text alerts here, and that really helps. And it makes me feel really safe," said Brame.
John Tolliver, WKCTC's operations manager of safety and security, gave Local 6 a ride around the campus. He also said the college is able to send alerts and constantly update those alerts.
"We are as prepared as we could possibly be. I don't think you can ever be a 100% prepared for something like that, but we do the best that we can and I think every one else does too," said Tolliver.
Local 6 also spoke with officials at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and Murray State University. All three universities have emergency alert systems and said they are constantly training to prepare for emergency situations situations.