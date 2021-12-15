HOW TO HELP VICTIMS FOR LEANNE.jpg

Below you will find several ways that you can help our neighbors impacted by the tornado. The easiest way to help is to make a monetary donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. This is a secure site maintained by the state of Kentucky.

We have also listed other sites accepting money. Also on this page you will find lists of businesses that have set up campaigns to accept household and personal items. Please review those that interest you and help where you can.

DONATION CENTERS - Kentucky 

 KENTUCKY 

  • Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now officially active. Click here to make a donation.

  • Through Dec. 18, the Western Kentucky Toy Drive is collecting toys, books, electronics and $25 VISA or MasterCard gift cards for kids and teens impacted by the tornadoes. 

  • The Salvation Army has opened a donation line for monetary donations. 

  • United Way of Kentucky is collecting monetary donations to help communities impacted by the storms. All proceeds will go directly to recovery efforts. Click here for more details and to make a donation. 

  • Kentucky State Police says people who want to volunteer or donate to tornado relief efforts in Graves County can visit kentuckystatepolice.org/westernky-relief for more information. Those who want to volunteer can call the Emergency Operation Center at 270-216-0903.

    • The public is asked to reserve Kentucky State Police Post 1 phone lines and 911 lines for those needing assistance.

  • Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims. 

    • Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo. 

    • You can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location. 

  • All seven locations of Global Wine & Spirits are taking donations. 

  • Tele-health company Teladoc Health says it is providing free, 24/7 general medical services to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky. 

GRAVES COUNTY

  • Mayfield Consumer Products has organized a fundraiser to assist the families of their employees who died. 

  • The Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce has set up this GoFundMe page for tornado relief.

  • Mayfield Tornado Relief Fundraiser

  • United Way Mayfield

  • Anything Goes Trading Company in Boaz is accepting donations during business hours. 

    • Address: 41 W. Baldree Road, Boaz

    • Business Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. 

    • Phone #: (270) 856-4800

  • St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm, KY is set up to be a shelter and collection site.

    • They are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, and food. They say the American Red Cross may bring some cots and other supplies. 

    • Address: 20 KY-339, Fancy Farm, KY 42039

    • Phone#: (270) 623-8181

  •  Mayfield Eagles Club will be accepting donations. 

    • Address:  2207 State Route 1276, Mayfield

    • Phone #: (270) 623-8080

    • Asking for clothes, coats, non-perishable food items, blankets, toiletries, etc. 

  • The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is giving out free dog and cat food. 

    • The shelter is also accepting reports about missing and found pets. 

    • Phone #: is 270-251-0130.

    • Address:  500 N 12th St, Mayfield, KY 42066

FULTON COUNTY

  • Fulton County Emergency Management says those wishing to provide item donations for the community of Cayce can deliver donations to the County Office Building.

    •  Address: 2216 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman, Kentucky

    • Deliveries should be taken to the back of the office building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday's through Fridays.

    • Monetary donations can be made through Cayce Baptist Church. Click here for more details

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

  • The Johnson Bar in Paducah is accepting donations of all kinds. 

  • Arnold Realty Group in Paducah is taking donations for first responders and tornado survivors. They will be accepting donations through Friday.
    • Address: 120 Cave Thomas Drive Paducah, KY 42001

  • Paducah Shooter's Supply is taking donations. Click here for a full list. 

  •  Hancock’s of Paducah is accepting donations of clean quilts and blankets in good condition. 

  • Tree Climbers Boutique in Paducah is asking for baby items, clothes, blankets, gloves, lights, and batteries. 

  •  Kentucky Oaks Mall is accepting donations at the Customer Service Desk 

    • Address: 5101 Hinkleville Rd, Paducah, KY 42001

    • Phone #: (270) 444-0440

    • Asking for non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more.

  • Nutrition Zone is serving as a drop off location 

    • Address: 3160 Parisa Dr #130, Paducah, KY 42001

    • Phone #: (270) 210-5612

    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

  • Lone Oak United Methodist Church is accepting donations

    • Address:   3835 Old US Hwy 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003

    • Phone #: (270) 554-1272

    • Asking for toiletries, batteries, bottled water, work gloves, new socks, new undergarments, blankets, coats, shoes, warm clothes, diapers, Pull-Ups, wet wipes, paper towels, bottles and formula.

  • Lone Oak First Baptist Church is accepting donations 

    • Address:  3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003

    • Phone #:  (270) 554-1441

    • Asking for bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula, and wipes. They will also accept visa gift cards or gift cards from home-improvement stores.

  • Downtown Classic Tattoo accepting donations 

    • Address: 109 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001

    • Phone #: (270) 557-7928

    • Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 

  • Orkin Pest Control accepting all donations. 

    • Address: 1732 Bridge St, Paducah, KY 42003

    • Phone #: (877) 250-1652

    •  8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

  • Window World of Paducah is offering in-stock exterior remodeling products on a first come, first served basis for victims of the storms in Western Kentucky. 

    • There are around 200 windows, 30 doors, and a truck full of siding. 

    • Address: 155 County Park Rd, Paducah, KY 42001

    • Pick up times: Only Mon. - Fri., 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

  • AAA Stow-A-Way, LLC, in Paducah, Mayfield, and Metropolis, Illinois, will be "Stuffing the Box Trucks" with non-perishable items for impacted members of the community. 

    • Any and all types of donations will be accepted including but not limited to: clothing, blankets, household items, personal hygiene products, toys, etc.

    • you can donate at the following locations:

      • Main Office at 925 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah

        • Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

        • Phone #: (270) 443-1511

      • Southside Office at 2174 Bridge Street, Paducah

        • Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

        • Phone #: (270) 443-1511

      • Hinkleville Office at 5162 Hinkleville Road, Paducah

      • Metropolis, Illinois, Office at 19 Pullen Lane, Metropolis.

  • The Jackson House and WB Sanders Buildings in Paducah are collecting canned goods, masks and hand sanitizer for people in Mayfield. 

    • Address: Jackson House: 301 S 9th St, Paducah, KY 42003

    • Address: WB Sanders: 820 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003

  • Spring Bayou Baptist Church in McCracken County is collecting blankets for storm survivors. 

  • Kevil First Baptist Church is collecting hygiene products. 

  • Newton Creek Baptist Church is collecting canned food and manual can openers. 

  • Twelve Oaks Baptist Church is collecting gift cards and baby products. 

  • A&A Horse Haven Rescue is accepting donations in Paducah.
    • Address: 300 North 30th street Paducah, KY
    • Phone: (270) 564-7177
    • Asking for totes, trash bags, gloves, livestock feed, fencing material, water, hay
  • Integrity Roofing in Paducah is accepting donations through Friday. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    •  Address: 1020 Joe Clifton Dr. Paducah, KY 42001
    • Needs: Non perishable food, water, diapers, wipes, blankets and formula.

MARSHALL COUNTY 

  • Marshall County Elks Lodge is open for donations.

  • Central Elementary School 

    • Address: 115 Jim Goheen Dr, Benton, KY 42025

    • Phone #: (270) 527-0796

    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

    • Asking for propane tanks, flashlights, D batteries, lighters, space heaters, totes, kerosene heaters, Styrofoam coolers, baby bottles, sweatpants/warm clothes in all sizes, baby clothes/food

CALLOWAY COUNTY

  • iwis-Daido Engine Systems in Murray, KY, is collecting donations. 

    • Address: 3500 US HWY 641 North in Murray, 

    • Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. this week. 

    • Phone #: (270) 767-6151

    • Asking for blankets/sleeping bags, batteries, candles, non-perishable food items, water, flash lights, baby food/baby items, hygiene products of any kind, first aid supplies, wet wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, storage containers, manual can openers, portable cooking items, socks, work gloves, hot hands, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, pet food/pet items, small toys and books, gas cans, tarps, propane, heaters. 

  • Fast Track on MSU campus collecting until Thursday.

    • Address: In the Residential College Circle

    • Phone #: (270) 809-3398

    • Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 16

      • They're accepting toiletries and hygiene products, blankets and pillows, gently used clothes, boxes, tape, plywood, screws, nonperishable food, first aid supplies, propane, water and toy

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

  • Crittenden County Schools will host a "Stuff the Bus" campaign 

    • Address: CCMS/CCHS  - 519 1/2 W Gum St, Marion, KY 42064

    • Hours: Wednesday Dec. 15, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. - in the parking lot 

    • Students are also invited to bring in donations during the school day.

      • Asking for blankets, totes, and personal hygiene items

BALLARD COUNTY

  • La Center First Baptist Church is collecting boxed foods. 

DONATION CENTERS - Tennessee

WEAKLEY COUNTY

  • Volunteers for debris removal/recovery efforts
    • Check in at a Disaster Relief Station: 
      • Family Life Center of Dresden First Baptist Church 
    • You will be assigned to a team that will be working in assigned areas of the city.
  • A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dresden businesses affected by the storms. Click here for more details. 

National Help 

  • Global Giving has launched the Midwest Tornado Relief Fund to provide urgent assistance to people impacted through 6 U.S. states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
  • National Disaster Distress Hotline provides immediate crisis counseling to those affected by the tornadoes in 6 local states. That number is: 1-800-985-5990.
  • People who live in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes beginning Dec. 10, 2021, can apply for FEMA disaster assistance. You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app

The Red Cross says counseling teams will be available for families of victims and those who are in need of trauma counseling due to their experiences during the tornado. The Red Cross is working to get contact information together for the counseling teams. 

If you know of any areas opening as shelters or collection sites for victims of Friday night's tornadoes, email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com