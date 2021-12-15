Below you will find several ways that you can help our neighbors impacted by the tornado. The easiest way to help is to make a monetary donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. This is a secure site maintained by the state of Kentucky.
We have also listed other sites accepting money. Also on this page you will find lists of businesses that have set up campaigns to accept household and personal items. Please review those that interest you and help where you can.
DONATION CENTERS - Kentucky
KENTUCKY
Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now officially active. Click here to make a donation.
Through Dec. 18, the Western Kentucky Toy Drive is collecting toys, books, electronics and $25 VISA or MasterCard gift cards for kids and teens impacted by the tornadoes.
Click here for more details.
The Salvation Army has opened a donation line for monetary donations.
Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) and designate "KY Tornado Relief" with your gift.
United Way of Kentucky is collecting monetary donations to help communities impacted by the storms. All proceeds will go directly to recovery efforts. Click here for more details and to make a donation.
Kentucky State Police says people who want to volunteer or donate to tornado relief efforts in Graves County can visit kentuckystatepolice.org/westernky-relief for more information. Those who want to volunteer can call the Emergency Operation Center at 270-216-0903.
The public is asked to reserve Kentucky State Police Post 1 phone lines and 911 lines for those needing assistance.
Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims.
Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo.
You can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location.
All seven locations of Global Wine & Spirits are taking donations.
Tele-health company Teladoc Health says it is providing free, 24/7 general medical services to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky.
Call: 855-225-5032
Online: teladoc.com/disaster-hotline.
GRAVES COUNTY
- Mayfield Consumer Products has organized a fundraiser to assist the families of their employees who died.
To donate, click here.
The Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce has set up this GoFundMe page for tornado relief.
Anything Goes Trading Company in Boaz is accepting donations during business hours.
Address: 41 W. Baldree Road, Boaz
Business Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Phone #: (270) 856-4800
St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm, KY is set up to be a shelter and collection site.
They are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, and food. They say the American Red Cross may bring some cots and other supplies.
Address: 20 KY-339, Fancy Farm, KY 42039
Phone#: (270) 623-8181
Mayfield Eagles Club will be accepting donations.
Address: 2207 State Route 1276, Mayfield
Phone #: (270) 623-8080
Asking for clothes, coats, non-perishable food items, blankets, toiletries, etc.
The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is giving out free dog and cat food.
The shelter is also accepting reports about missing and found pets.
Phone #: is 270-251-0130.
Address: 500 N 12th St, Mayfield, KY 42066
FULTON COUNTY
Fulton County Emergency Management says those wishing to provide item donations for the community of Cayce can deliver donations to the County Office Building.
Address: 2216 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman, Kentucky
Deliveries should be taken to the back of the office building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday's through Fridays.
Monetary donations can be made through Cayce Baptist Church. Click here for more details.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
The Johnson Bar in Paducah is accepting donations of all kinds.
Address: 133 S 3rd St, Paducah
- Arnold Realty Group in Paducah is taking donations for first responders and tornado survivors. They will be accepting donations through Friday.
- Address: 120 Cave Thomas Drive Paducah, KY 42001
Paducah Shooter's Supply is taking donations. Click here for a full list.
Address: 3919 Cairo Rd, Paducah, KY 42001
Phone #: (270) 443-3758
Hancock’s of Paducah is accepting donations of clean quilts and blankets in good condition.
Address: 3841 Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
Phone #: (800) 845-8723
Click the link here for more information.
Tree Climbers Boutique in Paducah is asking for baby items, clothes, blankets, gloves, lights, and batteries.
1428 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001
phone number:(270) 557-7522
Kentucky Oaks Mall is accepting donations at the Customer Service Desk
Address: 5101 Hinkleville Rd, Paducah, KY 42001
Phone #: (270) 444-0440
Asking for non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more.
Nutrition Zone is serving as a drop off location
Address: 3160 Parisa Dr #130, Paducah, KY 42001
Phone #: (270) 210-5612
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lone Oak United Methodist Church is accepting donations
Address: 3835 Old US Hwy 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003
Phone #: (270) 554-1272
Asking for toiletries, batteries, bottled water, work gloves, new socks, new undergarments, blankets, coats, shoes, warm clothes, diapers, Pull-Ups, wet wipes, paper towels, bottles and formula.
Lone Oak First Baptist Church is accepting donations
Address: 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003
Phone #: (270) 554-1441
- Asking for bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula, and wipes. They will also accept visa gift cards or gift cards from home-improvement stores.
Downtown Classic Tattoo accepting donations
Address: 109 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001
Phone #: (270) 557-7928
Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Orkin Pest Control accepting all donations.
Address: 1732 Bridge St, Paducah, KY 42003
Phone #: (877) 250-1652
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Window World of Paducah is offering in-stock exterior remodeling products on a first come, first served basis for victims of the storms in Western Kentucky.
There are around 200 windows, 30 doors, and a truck full of siding.
They vary in size, color, and style.
All products free to victims
Text ahead: 270-443-0031
Email: paducah@windowworld.com
Please bring photo ID and a description of the product you are needing.
Address: 155 County Park Rd, Paducah, KY 42001
Pick up times: Only Mon. - Fri., 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
AAA Stow-A-Way, LLC, in Paducah, Mayfield, and Metropolis, Illinois, will be "Stuffing the Box Trucks" with non-perishable items for impacted members of the community.
Any and all types of donations will be accepted including but not limited to: clothing, blankets, household items, personal hygiene products, toys, etc.
you can donate at the following locations:
Main Office at 925 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah
Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Phone #: (270) 443-1511
Southside Office at 2174 Bridge Street, Paducah
Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Phone #: (270) 443-1511
Hinkleville Office at 5162 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Phone #: (270) 443-2087
Metropolis, Illinois, Office at 19 Pullen Lane, Metropolis.
Phone #: (618) 524-1102
The Jackson House and WB Sanders Buildings in Paducah are collecting canned goods, masks and hand sanitizer for people in Mayfield.
Address: Jackson House: 301 S 9th St, Paducah, KY 42003
Phone #: (270) 442-7591
Address: WB Sanders: 820 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003
Phone #: (270) 442-7591
Spring Bayou Baptist Church in McCracken County is collecting blankets for storm survivors.
Address: 11205 Woodville Rd, Kevil, KY 42053
Phone #: (270) 462-3014
Kevil First Baptist Church is collecting hygiene products.
Address: 986 N 1st St, Kevil, KY 42053
Phone #:(270) 462-3122
Newton Creek Baptist Church is collecting canned food and manual can openers.
Address: 12800 Ogden Landing Rd, Kevil, KY 42053
Twelve Oaks Baptist Church is collecting gift cards and baby products.
Address: 2110 New Holt Rd, Paducah, KY 42001
- A&A Horse Haven Rescue is accepting donations in Paducah.
- Address: 300 North 30th street Paducah, KY
- Phone: (270) 564-7177
- Asking for totes, trash bags, gloves, livestock feed, fencing material, water, hay
- Integrity Roofing in Paducah is accepting donations through Friday. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 1020 Joe Clifton Dr. Paducah, KY 42001
- Needs: Non perishable food, water, diapers, wipes, blankets and formula.
MARSHALL COUNTY
Marshall County Elks Lodge is open for donations.
Address: 97 Kashway Ln, Benton, KY 42025
Phone #: (270) 527-8730
Central Elementary School
Address: 115 Jim Goheen Dr, Benton, KY 42025
Phone #: (270) 527-0796
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Asking for propane tanks, flashlights, D batteries, lighters, space heaters, totes, kerosene heaters, Styrofoam coolers, baby bottles, sweatpants/warm clothes in all sizes, baby clothes/food
CALLOWAY COUNTY
iwis-Daido Engine Systems in Murray, KY, is collecting donations.
Address: 3500 US HWY 641 North in Murray,
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. this week.
Phone #: (270) 767-6151
Asking for blankets/sleeping bags, batteries, candles, non-perishable food items, water, flash lights, baby food/baby items, hygiene products of any kind, first aid supplies, wet wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, storage containers, manual can openers, portable cooking items, socks, work gloves, hot hands, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, pet food/pet items, small toys and books, gas cans, tarps, propane, heaters.
Fast Track on MSU campus collecting until Thursday.
Address: In the Residential College Circle
Phone #: (270) 809-3398
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 16
They're accepting toiletries and hygiene products, blankets and pillows, gently used clothes, boxes, tape, plywood, screws, nonperishable food, first aid supplies, propane, water and toy
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
Crittenden County Schools will host a "Stuff the Bus" campaign
Address: CCMS/CCHS - 519 1/2 W Gum St, Marion, KY 42064
Phone #: (270) 965-2248
Hours: Wednesday Dec. 15, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. - in the parking lot
Students are also invited to bring in donations during the school day.
Asking for blankets, totes, and personal hygiene items
BALLARD COUNTY
La Center First Baptist Church is collecting boxed foods.
Address: 421 Broadway, La Center, KY 42056
Phone #: (270) 665-5408
DONATION CENTERS - Tennessee
WEAKLEY COUNTY
- Volunteers for debris removal/recovery efforts
- Check in at a Disaster Relief Station:
- Family Life Center of Dresden First Baptist Church
- Address: 490 Morrow St, Dresden, TN 38225
- Phone: (731) 364-2212
- Family Life Center of Dresden First Baptist Church
- You will be assigned to a team that will be working in assigned areas of the city.
- Check in at a Disaster Relief Station:
- A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dresden businesses affected by the storms. Click here for more details.
National Help
- Global Giving has launched the Midwest Tornado Relief Fund to provide urgent assistance to people impacted through 6 U.S. states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
- National Disaster Distress Hotline provides immediate crisis counseling to those affected by the tornadoes in 6 local states. That number is: 1-800-985-5990.
- People who live in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes beginning Dec. 10, 2021, can apply for FEMA disaster assistance. You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app
The Red Cross says counseling teams will be available for families of victims and those who are in need of trauma counseling due to their experiences during the tornado. The Red Cross is working to get contact information together for the counseling teams.
If you know of any areas opening as shelters or collection sites for victims of Friday night's tornadoes, email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.