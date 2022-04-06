MAYFIELD, KY — How best to help tornado ravaged communities recover moving forward: That was the goal behind a visit to west Kentucky by Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman.
Todman was in Mayfield Tuesday for an in-person look at the damage left behind after the Dec. 10 tornado. Many people lost everything in the natural disaster, including their homes. Erica Suiter is one of the many people who lived through the tragedy.
"My apartment got completely destroyed. Along with everything in it and both vehicles," Suiter said. "But luckily we had family we could stay with, and we stayed with them for a couple of months. They got us back in an apartment pretty quick."
Despite months of ongoing cleanup, rubble still lines many of the streets in Mayfield, and the need for housing is greater than ever. Todman explained how HUD will help.
"One of the things that we do is support localities and the state with an assessment about what needs to get done, and that work is underway," Todman said. "And then we look for the state to provide us with an action plan."
They're working to collect input from everyone to learn what the needs are, no matter the age.
"I'm just thankful that a lot of people are still alive out here, because it's not about the house — it's about our town," said Callie Goatley, Suiter's daughter. "It's about helping others. It's about keeping our place built together."
The goal is to build Mayfield back better than ever before. Todman will tour Dawson Springs Wednesday morning. Her first stop will be at the Dawson Springs Town Hall at 9:30 a.m.