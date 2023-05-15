PADUCAH — Local St. Jude patient Hudson Pace, 14, returned to Ballard County, Kentucky, after battling leukemia for two years. Hudson passed away shortly after returning home.
The community of LaCenter welcomed him with a parade of tractors and members of the community who gathered to show their support. He was brought in by ambulance.
Hudson was first diagnosed with leukemia on February 10, 2021, and has been a patient of St. Jude since then.
Though he’s been at the hospital, we’re told he’s had a huge impact on his community.
“Just the community, he’s here at the Co-Op where I am standing — he comes into the diner where I work. He’s just a huge part of this community,” says Haley Bohn, one of Hudson’s relatives.
We’re told Hudson fought a brave fight but that all treatment options were exhausted. Family members informed Local 6 of his passing just before 6 p.m.
People in the community say the 14-year-old loved being outdoors and just being a country boy.
“He loved to farm. That boy lived to farm. I mean, total boy. Loved riding four-wheelers, being with his friends, loved to laugh and joke with his friends,” Bohn says.
A fish fry benefit is being held Saturday afternoon in honor of Hudson and Emily Dulworth, another childhood cancer patient. There will also be gospel singing at the event. It is being held at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Gage, Kentucky. The event will end at 8 p.m. Prices are a $12 donation for an adult’s plate and a $8 donation for a child’s plate.