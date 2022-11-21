PADUCAH — It's that time of year when communities come together in the giving spirit. One of many organizations spreading that giving spirit is the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, which packs and sends Christmas boxes to military service members overseas.
Leading the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky is Gayron Ferguson Jr. He says the western Kentucky chapter is now the largest Hugs Project group in the nation, having sent out over 57,000 packages since he got started.
On average, Gayron says he sends out between 400 to 1,200 boxes every Christmas, but he says this year may be more of a struggle.
"I think 2020 was the worst year, but I think this year has actually been the second worst year as far as actually getting donations," Ferguson says. "I think a lot of people don't realize how many men we still have deployed in Iraq, and Kuwait, and Libya, and Saudi Arabia, Lithuania, Poland, Africa, all these places that are on the border of Ukraine or in the Middle East still."
The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky accepts donations year 'round. You can also send them the information of any service member deployed oversees, and the Hugs Project will make sure they get a care package.
For more information, visit thehugsprojectofwky.com.