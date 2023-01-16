MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The McCracken County Humane Society needs your help.
In a social media post, the organization is asking the community for people that can foster animals.
After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care.
This is 2-month old Caroline.
She's one of the many animals that are housed at the McCracken County Humane Society.
Kaitlyn Kelley, an employee at MCHS says they've been operating at full capacity for a while.
“We only have 88 kennels, so we can only house so many. And we don't euthanize for space, so if we're full, we're full. We can't take anymore,” Kelley says.
When they encountered an issue with their septic system, taking care of a full house became harder to do.
That’s why they're asking the community to open their doors by either adopting or by fostering some of the animals for two weeks.
“You fill out an application. The application is the same as the adoption application. We find the animal that's best going to fit your lifestyle,” says Kelley.
The septic issue is under control, but the need to reduce capacity is always ongoing.
“It's very easy. It just entails you taking home a dog, or a cat, or whatever, and giving them the love that they are truly looking for,” Kelley says.
Fostering or adopting isn't for everyone.
Kelley says spreading the word is the next best thing you can do to help.
“If you want to donate things then that's fine and I always have a list of materials that we always need. Blankets, towels, toys, things like that. But just help us spread awareness, that we need homes,” says Kelley.
It helps to spread the word so that dogs like Caroline, can get one step closer to finding their forever home.
“She's a real sweet girl. She's going to make somebody so lucky,” Kelley says.
Puppies, like Caroline, are usually only available for adoption but there are several other dogs available for fostering.
For a full list of the available pets or for a link to an application, visit their website.