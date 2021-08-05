PADUCAH — There continues to be a worker shortage at both the national and local levels.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the nation's average unemployment rate was 5.9% in June and 4.4% in Kentucky.
That is why companies held a job fair in Paducah on Wednesday. Employers across western Kentucky met with people in hopes of recruiting new staff.
The turnout
West Kentucky Workforce Board Executive Director Sheila Clark said a decent crowd of people made their way into the Julian Carroll Convention Center at the start of the event to find a job.
"There were at least 50 people down at the waiting area to sign up to come into the building, and since that time this area behind me, we're working with resume assistants and making copies," said Sheila. "There are five booths, and they've been full, and people have been waiting."
People networked downstairs and upstairs, handing out resumes and striking up conversations. Volunteers counted 250 people by noon.
Applicant Carolyn Parker made her way around the venue. "It's so organized and they gave out handouts that you can find your way around, and the positions that I was interested in, they had guides to direct you to the right area, and so far so good," she said.
The final visitor count was 435.
It's not your typical job fair
The event required masks after McCracken County entered the red zone on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.
The Purchase District Health Department occupied a space downstairs to offer COVID-19 vaccines, while the West Kentucky Workforce took space upstairs for its mobile career center.
Michael Clark had his resume ready to go, applying to multiple jobs.
"I have already had an interview in here, so I got like five or six applications," said Michael.
Clearview Healthcare Management Regional Director of Operations Sarah Stewart said the event was necessary.
"The pandemic really hurt our workforce, so anybody that you know who is interested in working in health care and serving those that are most in need, the long-term care industry is a great route," said Stewart.
Experts remind people to go to employers prepared, remain open-minded and ask questions.
A second chance
The job fair was meant to recruit in the face of a serious worker shortage, but the hiring process is not easy for everyone.
Each booth has a different incentive to attract future employees.
Southern Concrete's Kentucky Salesperson Cathy Hutchins showed Local 6 the company's "Second Chance" sign.
"Everyone deserves a second chance," said Hutchins.
The sign lets felons and those in recovery know they have options. There were 34 businesses with the sign.
Credit Bureau Systems Regional Sales Manager Ashley Smith said they also offer a second chance, with a slight difference.
"Unfortunately, due to the nature of our jobs, we can't employ former felons. But we do employ people in recovery, because we do understand that people need a second chance," said Smith.
Applicant Jerome Dumas is looking for just that. He took advantage of the mobile career center, where he got help with his resume. He encourages others in his shoes to do the same.
The executive director is pleased that more than 400 people took advantage of the job fair.
"We've had a good turnout with our employers, and they're seeing a steady stream of individuals so far. We hope that this continues throughout the day," Clark said. "We do have a large crowd, because we have many jobs that are open if anybody wants a job, or needs a job, there is no issue in seeking those."
Clark said there are also many opportunities for individuals living with disabilities.