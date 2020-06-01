PADUCAH — Across the country, thousands of protesters have filled the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was killed in police custody on Monday.
Sunday in Paducah, hundreds of people gathered for the "Stand for Solidarity" peaceful protest at Noble Park.
With signs in their hands and chants for justice, the Stand for Solidarity protest brought together people of different races, ages, and backgrounds.
The message is unity.
Kyonna Parsons-Perez said she wants her children to have a better future.
"Every time I see somebody on TV, something happen, I get so scared for my babies, because it can be them," Parsons-Perez said.
She said the work shouldn't end there.
"We need to be heard," Parsons-Perez said. "And if everybody continues to do this, and if we take it from out here in the protest, and we take it into the ballots, then guess what. We can get this thing from the root. That's the only way that we can eradicate racism."
She said she's grateful for members the white community who have joined in the fight for justice. Shelbie Sherwood said although she's white, it's important for her to fight for equality for everyone.
"I have family," Sherwood said. " I have friends. And I feel like it's important that I show my support for them and for the United States — everybody that categorizes in that category. And people need to know that we stand with them. Not against them."
And they'll continue until there's peace.
The original organizers of the event canceled the planned protest. They told WPSD the original intent of their effort had been quote "quickly spread and morphed."
A sergeant with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department told Local 6 a group of protesters also gathered at the McCracken County Courthouse after the protest at Noble Park. He said the protesters were at the courthouse about 30 to 40 minutes, and they did not cause any problems while they were there.