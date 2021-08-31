MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Monday mornings, behind the doors of in Courtroom D, the fates of dozens of renters in McCracken County are decided.
A McCracken County judge hears the sides of renters who are facing evictions and the landlords who haven't been paid in months.
"Why haven't you come and collect the rent?" said one renter to his landlord who he is accused of owning thousands. "Why haven't' you paid the rent? You know where I live and you have my telephone number," the landlord replied.
McCracken County District Judge Chris Hollowell presided over nine eviction cases Monday morning. Since June 1st 77 evictions proceedings have been filed in McCracken County.
Before an eviction proceeding, a landlord must notify a tenant of a pending eviction 30 days before vacating. Due to several eviction moratoriums put in place since 2020, tenants unable to pay rent have been allowed to stay in their homes without fear of eviction.
Three-quarters of a million American households could be evicted this year if Congress doesn't implement a new eviction ban. That's from a new report from Goldman Sachs. Last week, the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's ban on evictions indicating further action must come from Congress.
Many renters showed up to their court dates without a lawyer which is a big mistake according to Catherine Fuller of Kentucky Legal Aid.
"We've seen so many different people coming in and facing evictions, people that have been in their homes and their apartments for 10-15 years," Fuller said. "They've lost their jobs, because of COVID; now they're facing eviction and they're losing their home."
Kentucky Legal Aid offers free legal services to help people stay in their homes. Their attorneys can mediate payment options between tenants and landlords before it gets to the courthouse.
Fuller said they are facing some hurdles.
"We have clients come in facing evictions and they've applied for the Healthy at Home eviction fund, and then the landlord, I've had a landlord that thought it was all a hoax-- a joke and they won't submit the application."
Kentucky's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund assists Kentucky tenants with rent and utility payments to keep them housed.
Gov. Beshear signed an executive order in August 2020 dedicating $15 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. In February, Beshear relaunched the relief fund with an additional $264 million.
Kentucky has $156 million remaining to give to renters and landlords who need financial help, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Andy Beshear's office. Since March 2021, the state has disbursed $41.1 million of rental assistance.
"Beshear encourages Kentuckians in need to apply so more of our neighbors emerge from this pandemic without burdensome debt," said a Beshear spokesperson in a statement. "About 18,760 tenants have submitted applications with 15,503 ready for review and 13,361 of those approved."
A total of 579 rent and utility assistance applications came from McCracken County. Of those 474 were paid out totaling $1.59 million.
Those who qualify can receive up to 12 months of past-due rent and utilities owed since April 1, 2020, in addition to three months' future utilities.
Fuller says they're trying to make as many people aware of the fund available to them. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows Kentucky ranks around 20 in states that have disbursed the available amount of eviction relief funds. It estimates only 19% of what's available has been successfully disbursed.
If more money doesn't reach renters and landlords evictions will continue to move forward.
To speak with someone from Kentucky Legal Aid call the Intake Department at 1-866-452-9243. You can call Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The legal aid is free.