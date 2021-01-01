PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah kicked off the first healthcare worker vaccination clinic for our area Thursday.
The hospital vaccinated more than 250 healthcare workers with direct patient contact, whether they're employees of the hospital or not.
Baptist nurse practitioner Deborah Welsh is getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She's seen family members go through COVID and wants to protect them and the community.
"Makes it a little bit safer hopefully going to the grocery store, for appointments," Welsh said. "Trying to get some normalcy back to our every day life."
The hospital plans to vaccinate 40 people every hour for each day they do this. They'll continue with the Thursday and Saturday schedule for the entire month of January.
Carly Unger with Paducah Dermatology is grateful Baptist expanded vaccinations for healthcare workers outside of the hospital. Unger wants people to do their own research on the vaccine, and choose what's best for themselves and patients.
"Knowing that you interact, particularly healthcare workers interact with patients on a daily basis," Unger said. "It's our responsibility to protect those patients."
Welsh said getting vaccinated is a simple and quick process. She hasn't had any symptoms so far.