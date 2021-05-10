CARBONDALE, IL — Hundreds of students did not get a chance to walk across the stage last year because of the pandemic.
Wearing your cap and gown, hearing your name being called, this rite of passage is something Devon Virch did not get to do last year.
"It was definitely sad," Virch said. "You know I put in a lot of work, four years. A lot of studying. The cost alone. But you know I'm really just happy that we get to do it now. I kind of feel like it's closure and I can move on to the next chapter in my life now."
Hundreds of Southern Illinois University 2020 graduates got the chance to finally graduate in-person. The university held the ceremony outdoors with a mask requirement and social distancing. Chief Communications Officer Kim Rendfeld said they wanted to give students this special moment.
"You know it's this culmination of their hard work," Rendfeld said. "All their studying. All the things they did to come to this point and so to have this moment. Just to celebrate to say "we achieved this."
Virch feels like this ceremony is a great way to make up for their senior experience that was cut short. Now she's ready to walk away from the university and move onto the next step in her career.
Commencement ceremonies are normally held indoors at the Banterra center. Rendfeld said it's too early to tell if next year's ceremonies will be held there.