HURST, IL — A chemical release at a T&T Recycling Center led to the hospitalization of five people Monday. The incident in Hurst, Illinois, was initially reported as an explosion. Once first responders arrived, they learned it was a pressurized chemical release.
Seven people were treated on scene for chemical inhalation, but no other injuries. Four people were taken to local hospitals in Carbondale and Herrin, one was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and two refused further treatment.
"From what I understand, most of them are recovering well. I know they flew one to St. Louis, and I have no clue what her condition is at this point," said Hurst Fire Department's Assistant Chief Jessie Richardson.
The Hurst Fire Department was the first to respond to the initial call of an explosion at around 10 a.m.
"So we rolled our ambulance and our fire truck with a crew down there," Richardson said.
Once they arrived on scene, that's when they learned it was a pressurized chemical leak involving an old tank the employees were trying to turn into scrap metal.
"A bottle they were cutting on burst and the chemical was released," Richardson said. "They got a machine that cuts it down into pieces. So when he grabbed the tank and he went to cut it, and that's what they called the 'explosion' was the pressure being released instantly when he cut through it."
Richardson reflected on what it's like for a department like Hurst’s to respond to call like this.
"We're not a manned station, so we're all volunteers strictly. So our guys are coming from work, home, but we were there within five minutes on scene," Richardson said. "Starting to treat patients and looking into the casualty so we can get the appropriate people here to treat the situation."
There is no danger to the people who live near T&T Recycling. Richardson says after the chemical released it dissipated into the air. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Marion Fire Department and other nearby agencies helped respond to the incident.