PADUCAH — In a few short weeks, 10 World War II veterans will take to the skies in a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. Honor Flight Bluegrass and the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund are making it possible. Ed Dorsey of Paducah is one of those veterans.
Dorsey, who served in the Navy, was anxious to join up as a teen. He almost did at 17, but his mother made him wait until he was 18. He, like so many others at that time, was anxious to contribute.
The devastation of Pearl Harbor, the promise of retribution, and a country eager to answer the call.
"That was just not me. That was about every kid in the country wanted to get the hell out there and do something," Dorsey said. "I was a senior in high school."
"I had to get in," Dorsey said of his feelings at the time.
And his service to our country was recognized.
"I had one Silver Star and three Bronze Stars, and those stars were given to our fleet for the work that we did," he told me.
It's been 80 years since he joined the Navy during World War II, but his memory is sharp, and the action was very real for this gunner's mate aboard the USS Brown.
"I had seven 20mm guns I had to take care of, and I was the gunner on the last one aboard ship, last one on the tail," Dorsey said.
His ship missed a lot of torpedoes, until Nov. 28, 1943, Dorsey's birthday.
"I was on port side of the ship and looking out from what they called the flying bridge. It was attached to the bridge out here, had little wings out there over the water, and I'm the only one that saw that torpedo hit the ship because I was right over it," Dorsey explained. "But, it didn't go off. And I was so surprised I yelled, 'It's a dud!' And I heard it back from all over the ship, 'It was a dud! It was a dud!' Happy day," he said with a laugh.
There would be harder days ahead, as his ship and the task force they traveled with carried out their mission in the Pacific.
"To take the islands one after another so we could, immediately after they took an island, they made an airfield. So, we'd get the planes in and the more planes we could get in there, surrounding that area, we'd be in command of the air," he said.
Islands like Guadalcanal, Tinian, Tarawa and Iwo Jima.
"The invasion hit, they were taking most of our guys in by LSMs, Landing Ship Men it's called," Dorsey said. "There was lots of Marine Army bodies floating around out there that never made it to the shore."
"We lost several thousand on that island when they took it. As we did on most islands," Dorsey continued.
His ship provided support to the troops on the beach. The danger at sea was just as real.
"We bombarded all these islands and we had a, they were shooting back at us, but all I've ever seen was splashes in the water where they hit. But they never touched us," he said. "Had a good ship. Lucky ship."
Dorsey knows the high cost of freedom. His family paid it.
"They put him in the paratroops," Dorsey said, referring to his older brother Dale. "His first jump into Germany, they took him over in a night jump. Well, they wasn't even sure that he hit the ground alive, because they were jumping behind the lines, across a river. They found his body two days later riddled with machine guns. So, he could have been killed coming right down out of the sky."
"That was a lot of men out of this country,” he said. “The loss was great."
Dorsey's proud of his contributions, but he’s modest, as so many of our WWII veterans are.
"Well, I don't look to feel like any kind of a hero, because everybody out there was just doing their job," he said.
Answering the call of service and sacrifice.
The B-25 Mitchell Bomber returns to Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport's Midwest Aviation on July 15, and 10 WWII veterans are going to fly in it for free. The first flight takes place at 2 p.m., the second at 4 p.m. The public is invited to watch the plane take off and land, and there will be a free viewing of the plane for the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.