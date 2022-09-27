PADUCAH — Michael Carneal will serve out his life sentence. That's the decision the Kentucky Parole Board came to earlier Monday, as Carneal was pushing to be paroled after having served 25 years in prison. Now, the Heath High School shooter won't have any other opportunities for parole.
The wait is over, and Carneal will remain behind bars. After hearing victims' statements, as well as Carneal's side of the story, the parole board decided the shooting Carneal committed as a 14-year-old in 1997 is enough reason to not grant him parole.
After a short deliberation, Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones announced the decision.
"Due to the seriousness of your crime — your crime involved a weapon, you had lives taken, and the seriousness again — it is the decision of the parole board today to allow you to serve out the remainder of your sentence. Thank you sir," Jones said to Carneal over Zoom.
"Yes ma'am," Carneal said.
As Carneal walked off screen, families of the victims and others who were there the day of the shooting cried tears of joy. Missy Jenkins Smith, who is paralyzed after Carneal shot her, says she can finally breathe after the decision.
"I've always said there's no such thing as closure," Jenkins Smith explained. "And I think that what we got today was justice, because there are three girls that didn't have a life. Everybody affected in this were dealing with the consequences of his actions with no parole for the rest of their lives."
First Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills says each school shooting parole hearing will be handled individually. However, he does think Carneal's hearing will be considered in similar cases in the future.
"Other states, when they're deciding this sort of issue when it comes to school shooters, I mean, I think they're going to be aware of and cognizant of what Kentucky did in this instance. Even though it doesn't set a legal precedent, I think that it sets a tone," Mills said.
Jenkins Smith says her focus now is on the good she can do by telling her story and showing how being confined to a wheelchair as a result of the shooting is impacting her life.
"Shootings are unfortunately something that we have seen that's unfortunately become common, and that's very scary," Jenkins Smith said. "So I feel like this visual will show others that this is what violence can create. This is what a school shooting can do."