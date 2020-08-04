PADUCAH — Losing a family member is always tough. Here at WPSD, we learned that one of our family members, Dan Steele, passed away over the weekend.
Dan was a Paris, Tennessee, native started out at WPSD doing news and weather in 1965. He then moved the administrative wing in 1975.
People instantly recognized his voice, and he served as the producer of the Lions Club Telethon. He retired n 2001. We caught up with some old friends to reflect on Dan Steele's TV 6 life.
"Dan was such a versatile guy and such a great voice," recalls Charlie Katterjohn, who was with WPSD from 1972 to 2003. "He probably did most of the announcing for the TV station, and I guess he was the voice of Channel 6."
"Dan was such a prince of a fella. Dan possessed a quality of getting along with everyone," said John Williams, who worked at Local 6 from 1964 to 1998.
Katterjohn recalls how helpful Steele was to him in his early days at the station. "He was always there to answer questions for me, to assist me in everything I did, and in fact leading me into the telethon when he retired. And I jumped in, and had large shoes to fill because Dan did everything," Katterjohn said.
"It brought back a lot of memories," Williams said. "Dan and I worked together for 30-plus years." Years ago, when TV 6 aired its "Popeye" show, Steele donned the Popeye hat, and his involvement in the Telethon of Stars ran deep.
"He wrote the theme music for the telethon, and it still being used," Williams said. "Dan had an amazing voice. He was also a great guitar player."
Katterjohn recalls that at the 50th telethon, "Robin and Dan came back and saying together on the show, playing his guitar and singing with his son."
Williams also recalls Steele's professionalism. "You'd never seen Dan get rattled," Williams said. "We were blessed to have Dan with us for the time we did. He’s just a remarkable broadcaster and will always be remembered and missed."
"And I will flat miss him," Katterjohn said.