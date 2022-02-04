MARION, IL — Amid the mixture of sleet and snow throughout the day Thursday, road crews in southern Illinois are working around the clock to keep roads clear. Many local businesses and restaurants closed their doors for the day, which left side roads and parking lots unattended. While some of you are staying indoors to avoid rough travel conditions, the winter storm didn’t keep some drivers off the road or some businesses from staying open.
Marion, Illinois, is covered in white Thursday, but some drivers are toughing out the wintry conditions. One business that may not come to immediately to mind during weather like this is Black Diamond Harley Davidson. But they’re staying open through the winter storm.
“We sell bikes in 28 states. It’s not snowing everywhere, so we still get phone calls coming in,” says co-owner Shad Zimbro.
Zimbro says they’re working with a limited staff. They’re staying open to answer calls for any possible sales of toys that are built for snow.
“They come by and they’ll see the side by sides, trucks, four wheelers, stuff like that. They might want to get out there and play in some of this stuff. We have all that for sale also,” says Zimbro.
You won’t see any of these bikes out on the road today, but roads were busy with cars and trucks. As people were starting their daily commute earlier this afternoon. Traffic picked up in Marion, despite the road conditions.
“It’s a numbers game. If there are less people on the road, there are going to be less crashes. If everyone and their brother is out on the road, we’re going to have more crashes,” says Trooper Josh Korando with Illinois State Police.
Korando says ISP started getting calls about crashes last night and this morning. He’s asking for people, if possible, to stay home.
“It’ll give IDOT that extra room and free up some resources for us to handle and the crashes and stuff they’re responding to,” says Korando.
Snow gave way to slightly improved road conditions, but that doesn’t mean drivers are in the clear. If you have to get out tonight, Korando encourages you to bring a phone charger, make sure your gas tank is topped off and dress warm. He says they’re responding to multiple crash calls, so it might take them more time before they can get to you.