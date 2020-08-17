LOUISVILLE, KY — A state representative has prefiled a bill to end no-knock warrants in Kentucky. The measure, know as "Breonna's Law," follows the lead of the ordinance of the same name passed by the Louisville Metro Council in June.
The bill is named after Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot eight times by officers executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13. In June, the Louisville Metro Council passed Breonna's Law in a unanimous vote, banning no-knock warrants in the city.
Democratic State Rep. Attica Scott, who represents District 41 in Jefferson County, announced her proposal to make Breonna's Law a statewide measure Sunday morning at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville.
"There was never a need for no-knock search warrants like the one used in Breonna’s case, and while this type of warrant is now banned here in Metro Louisville and appears to have little use elsewhere, I want to make sure statewide law keeps it from ever coming back,” Scott said.
A summary of the bill says it would create a new section of chapter 455 of Kentucky's Revised Statutes to require officers to give notice before entering a premises to carry out a search warrant.
The bill would also require officers to activate their body cameras when serving warrants, and have them turned on when engaging in law enforcement in general. The measure would create a process for enforcement of that requirement and allow disciplinary actions for officers who don't comply. It would also amend KRS 61.168 to provide body camera recordings to be released in specific circumstances.
"I want all law enforcement officers to have to wear body cameras and be required to use them when serving any warrant," Scott said. "This video would then have to be available if a complaint is filed, and those violating these new camera and search warrant requirements would be subject to being fired or suspended."
The bill would also "establish rebuttable presumptions in investigative or legal proceedings regarding unrecorded conduct of statements." In the legal system, a rebuttable presumption is an assumption of fact that the court will accept until it is disproved, such as the presumption that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.
Additionally, the bill would amend KRS 15.420 to define what constitutes a "deadly incident," and it would amend KRS 154.440 to require law enforcement agencies to create policies mandating drug and alcohol testing for officers involved in a deadly incident.
"Frankly, I’m surprised this is not already standard procedure," Scott said, regarding the testing requirement.
Attorney Sam Aguiar, who is representing Breonna Taylor's family, appeared with Scott as she announced the measure Sunday morning.
"Breonna’s Law was an important step for reform for the City of Louisville, and it is an even more important step for statewide reform," Aguiar said. "Unannounced home invasions are dangerous and deadly for people in homes and for law enforcement. The research and data on no-knock warrants confirm that far too often they end up in tragic results. This legislation would eliminate this from happening in Kentucky. Its support and passage are critical for the safety of everyone."
Breonna's Law will be considered by the Kentucky General Assembly when lawmakers return to Frankfort in January.
Download the document below to read the 33-page prefiled bill in its entirety.