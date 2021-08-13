PADUCAH — It's a new year, but things are sliding back to how they were at the height of the pandemic last year. Representatives from Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy-Health Lourdes Hospital held a joint news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases.
WATCH: Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health Lourdes leaders urge vaccination amid increased COVID-19 hospitalizations
Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says the future doesn't look bright at the moment. "The fear is that if we continue this dramatic increase, this doubling of inpatients, if we continue this for a few more weeks we're really going to be in a difficult position," Housman said.
Both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy-Health Lourdes Hospital have an 18% COVID-19 positivity rate. Kentucky's statewide current positivity rate is around 11.6%. Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital's chief clinical officer, Dr. Jenny Franke, said this situation could have been avoidable.
"Much of this could've been prevented by using masks on a regular basis and really taking vaccination seriously," Franke said. "So it's tough to work in health care every day when you're dealing with a potentially preventable critical illness and potentially preventable deaths from COVID."
Emergency rooms are filling back up with severe COVID cases. Another issue: hospitals aren't fully staffed or fully equipped to deal with this large increase in patients.
"Everyone's exhausted, but at the same time, we will take care of you. If you need to be seen, we ask for your patience and you wait to be seen," Dr. Brett Bechtel with Mercy-Health's Emergency Medicine Unit said. "We want to see you! I don't want anyone to ever leave without being seen in the emergency department because we haven't been able to care for you."
Doctors say almost all of the patients they're treating for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. They're encouraging everyone to get a shot, but if you don't, you should continue practicing social distancing and wearing your mask.