MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After a disaster strikes, volunteers can make all the difference in recovery and cleanup efforts. A group of Illinois college students is putting a dent in tornado cleanup efforts in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Students at Trinity Christian College, a private school in the Chicago area, traveled to the Freemont area of McCracken County, Kentucky, to help people affected by the EF-2 tornado that touched down on Friday.
The students are spending their spring break serving there.
Instead of vacationing or going hiking, the sound spring break for the group includes the sounds of vacuuming and heavy equipment moving debris.
The students told Local 6 it’s what they were called to do.
Katie Ookmes, one of the group’s leaders, said it’s a humbling experience for the students.
"For students to actually step out and say, ‘I actually want to serve for my spring break,’ and be a part of something that other people are doing in the community and actually get to engage and be a part of that and participate in is a good opportunity to grow," Ookmes said.
This is not the college's first trip to help storm survivors in west Kentucky.
Students served last year by helping with recovery efforts in Mayfield after the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Lauren Cox made the trip last year, and she's back this year.
"We came down here honestly looking for people who needed help," said Cox.
She said her calling is service, and on Monday that service included picking up sticks.
Bethany Moultrie, another student, said giving back is one of her favorite things to do.
"It's more than service hours, because we do a service trip every year. However, we wanted to make sure with Kentucky it's like a different experience for everybody. We learn about each other, but then it opens up our eyes to see how people are living," said Moultrie.
Before this trip, the students had only met each other one time. They are engaging with the people who live in Freemont, other volunteers and each other. The group plans to return to the Chicago area on Thursday.