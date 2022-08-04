Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is facing backlash after comparing abortions to the holocaust.
NBC 5 Chicago is reporting the comment was made during 2017 when he was running for the Illinois House.
In a statement, Bailey now says the holocaust was a "human tragedy without parallel."
"In no way was I attempting to diminish the atrocities of the holocaust and its stain on history,” the statement says. “I meant to emphasize the tragedy of millions of babies being lost."
Bailey has repeatedly said that he would support a total ban on abortion in the state of Illinois and would not offer exceptions in the case of rape or incest.
Some republicans, including Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin, have criticized Bailey's comments.
Bailey is taking on incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November.
Pritzker, who is Jewish, is launching a new ad criticizing Bailey’s comments.