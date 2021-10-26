Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 could be approved by federal regulators and available early next month. Public health leaders have said they think the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could grant emergency approval of the child-size doses as early as next week.
To prepare for that day, Illinois leaders on Monday shared their plans to make sure kids get vaccinated as soon as possible — and that there are enough doses available.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker held a news conference Monday in Chicago to update the public on those preparations.
The state is partnering with pediatricians, health departments, schools, urgent care clinics, pharmacies and other providers ahead of the CDC and FDA's emergency-use authorization and rollout.
Pritzker said the doses will be shipped out to providers across the state as soon as those federal agencies sign off.
"As a parent, you should call your pediatrician now to make sure they've enrolled and have ordered doses. We already have over 700 of the state's pediatrician's offices and family practice offices enrolled, but we want to make sure the vaccine is available everywhere that parents want it," Pritzker said.
The Illinois Department for Public Health is also reaching out to 756 elementary school districts to offer vaccination clinics on school campuses. The vaccines would be administered with approval of parents and guardians.
Pritzker said about 500,000 doses will be available to children in Illinois in the state's initial allocation.
In a news release sent after the news conference, Pritzker's office notes that nearly 6.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began.
The governor's office says Illinois is leading the way in COVID-19 vaccination of young people, with more than two-thirds of the state's kids and teens age 12 to 17 at least partially vaccinated so far.
The vaccine for which Pfizer has requested authorization consists of two 10-microgram doses — compared to 30 doses for people 12 and older — administered three weeks apart. Children who receive the vaccine would be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose.