MARION, IL — About 65% trucking companies say they have a driver shortage of more than half their usual workforce. Thursday, those companies met to try and fix that and other issues impacting the trucking industry, organized by Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler.
The Illinois Trucking Association, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police gathered for the Trucker Legislative Luncheon. Leaders with different trucking companies took Thursday to network and learn more about what is happening in the industry they know and love.
Joe Pond has been in the trucking business for 20 years and is now the director of multiple companies.
"We haul the raw material for our plants to provide them," he said.
He was one of the dozen industry leaders at the Trucker Legislative Luncheon Thursday. He says these events mean a lot.
"We talk about upcoming road construction projects for the area, like this intersection over here, the theory behind that the design of it. Talk about supporting each other as employers in the community," he says.
Fowler says that was the goal of the event. He says the luncheon was a chance to talk about topics that impact the industry, like parking.
"You know, we see all the trucks that are on the roads coming through Southern Illinois because we are, you know, we're right here in the heartland of America that drives a lot of through traffic, and so to be able to enhance our parking opportunities, as an example," says Fowler.
He says he hopes everyone leaves this meeting on the same page.
"You know the state of Illinois can do to help you know create more truck driver jobs, because there is so many incredible projects going on in southern Illinois. And a lot of these firms in the area, there are more drivers coming into the business," says Fowler.
He says the conversation is crucial to the growth of truck driving. Pond agrees, and says events like this do one major thing.
"Ultimately, it leads to keeping everyone on the road safe, so that's a big benefit of it right there," says Pond.
Fowler says there is more work to do to strengthen the industry. He hopes the luncheon gave leaders a chance to do that. The trucker shortage isn't just in Illinois. It’s being seen nationwide. In Washington, lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at attracting new drivers to the industry to help alleviate the shortage.