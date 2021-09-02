CARBONDALE, IL — The state of Illinois is sending a vaccination team to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to help the school meet the state's requirement that all higher employees and students be vaccinated.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Office says rapid response vaccination teams will be deployed at the university starting Thursday.
Clinics will be set up at the SIU Carbondale Student Center. They'll offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The governor's office says no appointments will be necessary for the clinics, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
Education employees and college students are required to get their first vaccine dose by Sept. 5 under the governor's mandate. They must get their second dose, if they've gotten a two-shot vaccine, by 30 days after their first dose.
Personnel and in-person students who don't provide proof of vaccination will not be allowed to enter educational facilities unless they are tested for COVID-19 once a week.