SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday released industry-specific guidelines for businesses that will be allowed to resume operations in the third phase of his plan to reopen the state's economy.
In a news release Sunday afternoon, the governor's office said all four regions of the state are still on track to advance to phase three of the Restore Illinois plan. That phase includes retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining.
Phase three is expected to allow roughly 700,000 Illinoisans to return to work, the news release says. The governor's office also announced online toolkits and guidelines for businesses preparing to reopen. To see those resources, click here.
Sunday morning, Illinois lawmakers approved an approximately $40 billion budget relies heavily on federal funding. That budget mostly maintains funding from the current state budget, with the exception of health care agencies affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,508 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday, including 67 additional deaths. The new numbers bring Illinois' total number of cases since the outbreak began to 110,304, including 4,856 deaths.