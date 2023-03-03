Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS HARDIN MASSAC POPE IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PRINCETON, AND SMITHLAND.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Alexander County in southern Illinois... Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Union County in southern Illinois... Ballard County in western Kentucky... Carlisle County in western Kentucky... Fulton County in western Kentucky... Graves County in western Kentucky... Hickman County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri... New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri... Scott County in southeastern Missouri... * Until 100 PM CST Friday. * At 455 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Sikeston, Mayfield, Charleston, Scott City, Anna, Portageville, East Prairie, New Madrid, Cairo, Fulton, Hickman, Jonesboro, Clinton, Oran, Lilbourn, La Center, Miner, Benton and Bardwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today. * IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and businesses may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Some trees could come down as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&