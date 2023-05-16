LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Open and ready for traffic. The Jim Smith Memorial Bridge is now taking the place of the Cumberland Bridge, which was opened in 1930.
Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear and local elected leaders gathered at the opening ceremony to celebrate the future of the community.
The $64 million bridge is now finished, and it replaces the previous bridge — which stood for 91 years.
The new name, "Jim Smith Memorial Bridge," honors contractor Rex Smith's late father.
The main cars that traveled on the Cumberland Bridge when it first opened in 1930 were Model T cars. Milk was $0.26 per gallon, and a loaf of bread would cost you $0.09.
A local Livingston County woman who was alive when the first bridge opened had a day full of memories and excitement.
"My mom brought me to see the old bridge opened and she always told me every time we'd cross it that you'd seen this bridge open," Lena explained.
Lena Dunkerson is 92-years-old. She grew up in Livingston County and graduated high school there, too. She came to celebrate this new addition to her hometown.
"I'm proud of it because i's afraid that other one might fall in," she quipped.
She was worried about the safety of her family crossing that old bridge.
"I have a granddaughter that graduates from high school this year and a great granddaughter starting next year. So, my family has to cross it," she explained.
Monday brought back many memories for Dunkerson, but one thing remains the same for her: she's proud to be from Livingston County.
Dunkerson did not get to make up to the whole bridge, but she was close.
The bridge is officially open to traffic. The final plans for the old Cumberland Bridge have not been clarified.