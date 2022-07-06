MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In a few short weeks, 10 World War II veterans will take to the skies in a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. Honor Flight Bluegrass and the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund are making it possible. Wayne Quertermous is one of those veterans.
"I was in the Army, and I was a corporal," Quertermous said, looking at a photo taken just before he was discharged from the Army. He was a young man then, just 19 or 20.
What goes through his mind when he looks at the photo?
"Well, I can't remember when I looked like that," he said, laughing.
Quertermous still has his sense of humor and his memories: including his memory of being drafted.
"They sent me a letter and said ‘Congratulations, you've been selected to serve in the military,’" Quertermous said. "I never had been away from home hardly at all. I don't think I'd ever been out of Livingston County at that time."
What did his parents think about him going off to war?
"They'd rather I wouldn't go,” Quertermous said. “But, there wasn't anything that you could do about that."
His world was about to get much bigger. But first, there was basic training.
"We went through a lot of training, practicing shooting targets and walking and hiking. We had a full field pack and a rifle I think it was 80 pounds that we were carrying when we were walking," Quertermous explained. "Hand to hand combat and all that."
Asked if he felt prepared for that, he said, "Yeah, I think I did.”
That time wouldn't come, though. The war ended in 1945. Quertermous was on a ship in the Pacific.
"The war was over, and oh they, they was, everybody on the ship was, they were excited, throwing stuff overboard," Quertermous said. "I felt good that the war was over."
Especially knowing what he'd trained for: infantry.
Quertermous eventually ended up on Tinian Island, working on generators. Tinian was the launching point for what ended the war.
"That's where they kept the atomic bomb there. And they had three places that they kept it. And they had a big tall fence around each one of them. And it was dug back in the bank and they had a guard house on each corner," Quertermous said. "They had a big airport there at Tinian. I mean it just about covered one whole end of the island. And there was a lot of planes coming in and out and I was stationed right there close to the airport and I saw a lot of planes come in and go out there."
Including the B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a pane he'll soon see up close when he and nine other WWII veterans take to the skies.
"I'm proud of it. I'm glad that I went," Quertermous said of his service. "I was glad to help my country."
The B-25 Mitchell Bomber returns to Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport on July 15, and 10 WWII veterans are going to fly in it for free. Do you know a WWII veteran who deserves to ride on the B-25? Email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.