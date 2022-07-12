CAYCE, KY — On Dec. 10, a tornado carved a path of destruction in Cayce, Kentucky. As rebuilding efforts continue, people are coming together to help those who lost everything to the storm.
The recovery process is a long one, but workers continue to help where it's needed most.
Habitat for Humanity is building three homes, including a home for Dell Eliott.
"All I know was that it was a scary night," Eliott recalled. "You could hear it, and I've always heard the sounds like a freight train coming, but it's worse than that."
Habitat for Humanity is partnering with local churches from Cayce and Union City, Tennessee, to help build the homes.
"Our heart ached for them when we saw what happened to their houses and their community," said Tom Pyron, the construction lead for Habitat for Humanity.
The West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund provided $40,000 for each home built.
"To have other people to come partner with us now, that's just amazing, and that is the purpose of what Habitat is all about," said Cherry Pyron, a leader with Habitat for Humanity.
Volunteers said the focus is on people who've lost everything in the storm.
"When you've got a homeowner in need and being able to see the smile on their faces and they see there's finally light at the end of the tunnel, after all this devastation, that's what makes it all worth it," said Chris Craddock. He and his son Trent are a father-son construction duo.
Habitat for Humanity also applied for a grant with the American Red Cross for $300,000.
They hope that will help with building efforts.