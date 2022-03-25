GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Felony thefts and drug offenses in Graves County increase from 2020 to 2021. Sheriff Jon Hayden says some of the increase can be attributed to the Dec. 10 tornado.
Felony thefts in Graves County increased from 97 in 2020 to 116 in 2021. Hayden says thefts and looting after the Dec. 10 tornado are to blame for the 19% increase, but he says the jump doesn't make it an unsafe place to live.
"It's important to note that we live in a relatively very safe area," says Hayden.
There doesn't seem to be concern that this upward trend will carry over into 2022. Theft has died down since the beginning of the year. Hayden says investigators have seen a couple of instances of people stealing catalytic converters from vehicles that were damaged by the tornado. However, he says theft is going down overall as cleanup continues.
"The frequency of theft in the areas have diminished quite a bit. You have to keep in mind a lot of these areas are being cleaned up. There's not property still there for people to steal," says Hayden.
Drug offenses also saw a jump of 38%, from 236 in 2020 to 328 in 2021. Hayden says that goes hand in hand with the increase in theft.
"Drugs and thefts seem to constantly intertwine with one another. A lot of the people that we encountered that we've caught stealing property from people are addicted to methamphetamine," says Hayden.
Hayden also says the people that stole from the Mayfield area after the tornado were not from the area.