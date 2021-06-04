PADUCAH — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to strike a deal with Democrats on an infrastructure bill. He made the comments during a stop at the Paducah-McCracken County Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
WATCH: McConnell is in Paducah giving updates on commonwealth
The Kentucky Republican has tapped Sen. Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia to hash out details with President Joe Biden and his administration about the infrastructure package. Republicans say it's too expensive and packed with pork, while Democrats say it's essential to help America recover from the pandemic.
"We continue to talk, and we hope we get an outcome. If we can't reach a bipartisan agreement, I would expect the administration and the congressional Democrats to try and push through a very large package," McConnell said. "But that would be extremely controversial, because of the taxes they would make a part of it."
Capito met with Biden this week.
McConnell said he's talked with Capito since that meeting, but wouldn't provide additional details.