WEST TENNESSEE — School in Weakly County, Tennessee will be very different this year. Make no mistake, though, students will have school.
"Every day it seems like we're having to make small tweaks or major changes to that plan, just because that data and information we get from state and national entities changes," says Weakly County Schools Federal Programs Director Betsi Foster.
Foster says COVID-19 has been a difficult hurdle to plan around, but the district decided to have school in person.
"We feel like they need that environment, that consistency, the care that a teacher provides," says Foster.
Holding in-person classes will require several precautions. Instead of starting school on Aug. 4 as originally planned, Weakly County Schools will start on Aug. 17.
When students enter the building, they'll have to have their temperatures checked, and they'll have to wear masks. Students can bring their own masks, but the school will also provide them. Once students are in their classrooms and seated at their desks, spread apart from their peers, they'll be able to take the mask off.
Class period changes for older students will be a bit different, too. In addition to wearing a face mask in the hallway, older students' schedules will be staggered to avoid crowding. Intensive cleaning will also be a big part of making in-person class possible.
"We have hired an additional full-time, someone to clean the building each day. So, they're going to stay after school and do extra deep cleaning in the evenings so that every day, when students come to school, they'll know they're coming into a clean building," says Foster.
Adding those safety measures comes at a cost. Foster says the district is on track to spend $2 million to $3 million more than they usually would in a school year. Foster says you can't put a price on a students' education — or on everyone's safety.
"Our best resource is our teachers and the people we put in front of our kids every day, because that's the last place that we want to cut," says Foster.
Meanwhile over in Union City, Tennessee, it's still unclear exactly how the district will conduct school. One thing that's clear, though, is they will start school in some form on Aug. 17.
"School's going to be different than what we're used to, but we are going to have school," says Assistant Director of Schools Michael Paul Miller.
Miller says the district has put together four back-to-school plans to choose from. Plan one is to go back to school as usual, with online learning from home as an option. Plan two is to go back to school in-person, but with social distancing precautions in place. Plan three is a hybrid model. In plan three, pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will go to school in-person, while sixth through 12th-grade students will learn online, from home. In plan four, all grades will learn online, from home.
For now, Miller says the school district hopes to go with plan two, but they won't make a final decision until they get closer to their start date.
"It's a fluid situation. We're checking data every day. We meet every day about this. It's, you know, first and foremost we gotta' keep our kids and teachers safe," says Miller.
Union City Schools will not require students to wear masks if they decide to hold in-person class. Like in Weakly County, desks will be spread out, temperature checks will be taken when students enter a bus or building, and schools will be cleaned thoroughly.
When students go back to school, the cafeteria will be yet another place of change. During lunch, students will be spread out, and in some cases, they might have assigned seats.
"Assigned seating is going to be very important, because if we're going to have to trace where a student has been in the last 48 hours, we're going to want to know what seats they sat in and who they were in close contact with," says Foster.
Weakly County Schools will also allow students to opt into an online program if they're not comfortable with in-person learning. Union City Schools will provide students who choose online learning with laptops and access to reliable internet if they need those things.