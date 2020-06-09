MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – More than 160 people cast their ballots at the McCracken County Courthouse Monday, which was the first day of in-person voting for Kentucky’s primary.
Ten voting stations are set up at the McCracken County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse basement. Anyone wanting to vote in-person can visit the county clerk’s office between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sundays from now through Monday, June 22. Voters do not need to make appointments, but they do need to bring a form of identification — like a driver’s license — and wear masks.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said when in-person voting wrapped up Monday, 161 people had voted. She said the day went pretty smoothly overall.
“We did have some people waiting out front, had a line first thing this morning. But we got those in and out, and now, it's just kind of been a steady flow,” said Griggs.
Among the in-person voters on Monday were Eleanor and Charles Hall.
“I feel like if you don't vote, you don't have a reason to complain,” said Eleanor.
Another person who cast his ballot in person was John Suttles, who stressed the importance of voting despite the pandemic.
"Bring your ID. Wear your mask, and be safe. But we need to do this. It's an important aspect of our Constitutional rights,” said Suttles.
Hand sanitizer is available for in-person voters at the McCracken County Courthouse, and the voting stations are cleaned throughout the day. But the safest way to vote is to use mail-in absentee ballots. To request one, you can call your local county clerk. But the fastest way is to visit GoVoteKY.com and click on the Absentee Ballot Request button on the right-hand side of the page.
Griggs said as of Monday, her office has already received nearly 9,000 requests for absentee ballots.
“Last year in the primary election, I think we only voted around 12,000 people,” said Griggs. “And we’ll be issuing, at this point, close to 9,000 ballots. And that’s going to increase too over the next week. It seems though we’re going to have a pretty high turnout.”
The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Monday, June 15. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said GoVoteKY.com will shut down at 11:59 p.m. that day.
Once you receive your absentee ballot in the mail, it comes with an envelope that includes the return address and pre-paid postage. You can either mail the completed ballot back, or put it in the dropbox in front of the McCracken County Courthouse. Ballots that are mailed back must be post marked no later than June 23, which is election day.
On Election Day, Griggs hopes to have between 75 to 100 voting stations set up throughout the courthouse. In-person voting on election day will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you have any questions about voting, or want to request a mail-in absentee ballot, call the McCracken County Clerk’s Office at 270-444-4702. Griggs said her staff is answering phone calls, but due to the overwhelming amount, some people are having trouble getting through. If you could not reach the clerk’s office, she asks that you try again.
Meanwhile, 65 people voted in person in Marshall County on Monday, while 28 voted in person in Livingston County.
To view the election plans of your specific county, visit our election page, wpsdlocal6.com/ky_votes.