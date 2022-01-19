PADUCAH — Local hospitals are making some changes to their COVID-19 policies as they continue to grapple with increased hospitalizations amid the spread of the omicron variant.
Some hospitals are now having to operate under crisis standards, because so many people are going to the hospital. That's led to a change in quarantine policies for hospital employees. They've been grappling with capacity issues as the omicron variant has caused cases to surge. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is making it clear that the fight isn't over yet.
"Hospital capacity across the state is stretched," Beshear said during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon. "We have some hospitals that are using crisis standards, which allow them to have some latitude in when they bring staff back to work."
In Paducah, Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah have made changes to their policies.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital says it's seeing some of the highest hospitalization numbers since the pandemic began. The hospital has changed its policy to allow COVID-positive employees who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms to come back to work as they feel comfortable.
At Baptist Health Paducah, staff members who test positive can take a COVID-19 test on their fifth day of quarantine. If the test has a negative result, the employee can return to work on the sixth day.
"Our fear on hospitalization isn't just COVID, right? It's not having enough staff for the person hurt in the accident," Beshear said.
The state is also sending out more than 450 members of the National Guard to hospitals who need help.
"They're in almost 30 hospitals, I think, hospitals and some nursing home facilities and some of our psychiatric hospitals as well," Beshear said. "Typically it's five to 15 guardsmen or women that are in any facility."
Baptist Health Paducah will have 11 Guard members helping. Six will start Wednesday morning at 8:30, with the other five starting at a later time.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced last week that it is implementing a crisis staffing plan. Additionally, the hospital says visits to inpatients are limited to one visitor per patient, and masks are still required at all times. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 positive patients in isolation.
Kentucky's positivity rate is now at an all time high, 30.25%. That means nearly 1 in every 3 people getting tested for COVID is coming back positive.