METROPOLIS, IL — Restaurants and bars in southern Illinois can no longer have indoor dining and services, as part of the state's efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
The mandate began at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the decision was made after the region experienced a rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days. Restaurants and bars can resume in-person services once the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5%.
"We are now seeing the entire state is moving up, in terms of hospitalizations, in terms of ICU beds," said Pritzker during a news conference Thursday.
"It is very serious right now, folks, and if we need to close down restaurants and bars or take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that," Pritzker said.
At Cordavino's Italian Kitchen in Metropolis, business was slow Thursday due to the restrictions. But General Manager Rob Khourie is optimistic that will change.
"Our customer base has really supported us during the initial shutdown," said Khourie. "It was slow at first, but we were able to pick things back up. And I see the same thing right now. You know, these first few days, I'm sure it'll be a challenge."
It was only back in late June that Illinois restaurants were allowed to reopen to in-person dining. Khourie believes this time around, the shutdown won't be as long as the previous one.
"Gov. Pritzker had reasons to shut down. You know, we're trying to get the infection rate down in this area of the state," said Khourie. "I'm just confident that it will go down pretty quick and we'll be able to get back -- may take a week or two. But overall, the long-term impact won't be too bad."
In the meantime, Cordavino's is still taking orders through its website and by phone. In addition, the restaurant can still welcome customers with outside dining.
"I figure business (Thursday night) will be pretty okay," said Khourie.
Below is the full list of mitigation measures in southern Illinois from the state's website:
Bars
• No indoor service
• All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
• Tables should be 6 feet apart
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
• No dancing or standing indoors
• Reservations required for each party
• No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
• No indoor dining or bar service
• All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
• Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
• Reservations required for each party
• No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, social events, gatherings
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
• No party buses
• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
The Pritzker Administration says it has distributed $24.6 million in emergency grants and assistance to businesses and communities in Region 5, which consists of Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac, and Pulaski counties.