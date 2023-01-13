WEST PADUCAH, KY — The impacts of inflation are happening from the ground up, and it's hitting the wallets of people throughout the Local 6 region.
We talked to Banks Market in Paducah, and they said prices have increased about 30% across the board from things like meats and pastas.
Other business owners and customers have to adjust as well.
Doug Oller regularly goes to Hughes Market & Meat Processing in West Paducah.
With inflation impacting meat prices, Oller said it's important to be strategic.
"If you buy in bulk, you can always have plenty left over and if things do get rough, you can always dig the stuff in the back if you have to," said Oller.
Inflation has been a common theme over the past few years.
For instance, Alan Hughes, the owner of Hughes Market & Meat Processing, said during the pandemic, items were about $2 to $3 more expensive for each meat product.
However now, it's about 20 to 30 cents but it's still hitting businesses quite hard.
Hughes said inflation is pervasive.
"The inflation part has started at the bottom," said Hughes. "The farmers, the fertilizer took a way old hit, fertilizer probably doubling price so it increases grain price which increases feed price cause you're feeding these cattle."
Customers like Oller are supporting mom and pop stores like these — not only because they're supporting local businesses, but because it's more affordable.
"Sometimes at a chain store you might get things cheaper, but like hamburger meat — if you get hamburger meat from some of the local places, when you fry it down, there's so much grease to it, so much water to it, it just goes to nothing. But around here, if you get a pack of hamburger meat, you get almost every bit of it," said Oller.
While the meat market is being hit by inflation, eggs are too.
Banks Market also said prices for eggs doubled over the past few months.
While inflation is a huge factor for the increased price for eggs, the avian flu is another.
The flu killed more than 50 million birds in the United States in 2022 according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.