PADUCAH — Inflation is taking its toll nationwide, impacting even local vendors like those at the farmers market in downtown Paducah.
The farmers market in Paducah kicked off Saturday. Local 6 stopped by and talked to vendors about how inflation impacts them.
Jim Scelzi has been at the farmers market in Paducah for about the past five years.
Inflation impacts him at every level even when it comes to the distribution of his meat products.
"These bags, I buy 500 of these bags at a time," said Scelzi. "For the past whatever I said, five or seven years, I pay $80 for these shipped to my door. Now they're $105. So actually, yeah inflation has impacted me."
Dozens of people visited the farmers market in downtown Paducah, supporting local businesses.
Sam King and her son, Joseph, just started coming to this market two years ago.
"We've lived in Paducah about three years," said King. "The first year we really didn't know it was here but the past couple years we've came — we really enjoy it; we love all the local products."
King said the focus on the local vendors is key to making something like this work.
"I've never lived in a place that focuses so much on small businesses that Paducah does so it's nice to know where your stuff is coming from," said King.
That's important for Scelzi, too: telling people about his products but also, being a part of something like the farmers market.
"It's just a fun way to get to experience the actual community of Paducah," said Scelzi. "I'm not against Walmart, we shop at Walmart, but you know, it's a commodity at that point. Here it's more of a sense of fellowship and community."
The farmers market in downtown Paducah will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday until October 14th.