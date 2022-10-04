WEST KENTUCKY — Inflation continues to impact households nationwide. Nonprofits are also feeling the strain of the rise in prices of goods like food and gas.
With the holiday season approaching, some are wondering what to do next.
Marcella's Kitchen in Benton, Kentucky, and Martha's Vineyard in Paducah are experiencing a dramatic increase in meal costs.
Folks at Marcella's Kitchen say meals are about 30% more expensive.
At Martha's Vineyard, the charity says it has seen a threefold cost increase from $1.12 to almost $3 per meal.
Angela Eauclaire has been going to Marcella's Kitchen Monday through Friday since the beginning of September.
She gets a free home-cooked meal during every visit.
She says she needs the help.
"There's a lot of people out there like I am that's low income, don't have the money to purchase food and to be able to have it, and it's very important," Eauclaire says.
The help is being provided, but behind the scenes, nonprofits are struggling because of inflation.
At Marcella's Kitchen, they're serving more as people struggle to get on their feet.
"A lot of them are regulars that come here, so we got to know them through the years, and we get to pray with them and be there for them for whatever they need," Marcella’s Kitchen Director Charity Sanders says.
Extra aid from the community doesn't go unnoticed.
Martha's Vineyard has been providing meals to homebound seniors for decades.
With inflation and Thanksgiving approaching, founder Martha Bell says she needs more assistance from donors.
"I'm needing all the help I can get to continue doing what we have done for 33 years," Bell says.
For those who donate to these nonprofits, people like Eauclaire are thankful for their generosity, because the funds ultimately go to those who can't help themselves.
"Very grateful," Eauclaire says. "Very grateful. I look forward to it every day."
Bell says she’s used her own personal account to help fund the organization because of the uptick in prices.
Now, she's asking the public to help pay for things like utility bills.
Marcella's Kitchen and Martha's Vineyard are both seeking volunteers and donations.
Click here the contact information for Marcella's Kitchen. Click here for more information on Martha's Vineyard.