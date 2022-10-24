PADUCAH — Halloween is coming up, and people throughout the community are preparing with decorations and treats.
However, with inflation impacting prices for Halloween goods, expenses are increasing.
It's a sight to see. People are pulling up to one particular house on Jefferson Street that is catching the eyes of many in the neighborhood.
Michele Joseff and Keith Morgan live here, but their neighbors, Butch and Kris Marshall, are decorating Joseff and Morgan's house instead of their own — for two reasons.
One — to make the house extra fun.
The other — to save money because of the impacts of inflation.
They say they're not alone in this kind of partnership.
"For the most part, you're going to see a lot of people on Jefferson this year pooling their resources," Butch Marshall said. "Like, we won't give candy out at our house, we'll come over here and pool the resources so we can still have the experience, and that's a little bit of the cost savings there."
For Joseff, saving money is a plus.
Halloween is her favorite holiday, and she decorates inside and out.
She usually waits until the holiday is over to buy decorations because that's when she can find discounts.
"Definitely, prices are going up, and I have to wait till after Halloween to purchase anything for next year, but luckily I have 30 years of decoration to keep me going," Joseff said.
However, the skeletons and witches aren't the only things getting more expensive.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people will be paying 13.1% more on candy this year compared to 2021.
Joseff says she spends about $500 each year on sweet treats and says on Jefferson, people can spend even more.
"I can see why a lot of people don't hand out candy because it is very expensive," Joseff said.
Keith Morgan agrees.
"Yes, especially down there," Morgan said. "Someone said they spent $1200-1500."
Despite the rising costs, Joseff is willing to pay the price to see the smiles of trick-or-treaters.
The National Retail Federation says total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion this year.