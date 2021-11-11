MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the House and is now waiting for the OK from President Joe Biden. He is expected to sign the roughly $1 trillion bill on Monday.
We don't know the specifics of how much money will come to western Kentucky, but leaders tell us that billions of dollars will go to Kentucky as a whole.
The package will impact roads, bridges, rail and airports.
"Schools and turn lanes," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Making sure kids get there and home safely. It's going to be a game changer. It's going to create a lot of jobs and more opportunity."
Beshear, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. James Comer were in Paducah Wednesday to help break ground at the site of the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal, an infrastructure project that has received millions of federal dollars.
Elected leaders like McConnell say they have some ideas of where to allocate the money western Kentucky receives from the infrastructure package.
"Paducah is also this inland waterways capitol of the world. That's a great advantage," McConnell said during the groundbreaking event. "Great rail service, and now we're going to add to that the commercial air service we need to attract new industry and new development."
Kentucky as a state is in need of the funds.
Earlier this year, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Kentucky a C-minus in its report card for infrastructure. That includes categories like aviation, bridges, energy and roads.
Mayor George Bray tells us parts of Paducah would also benefit from the money.
"You think about our Southside area," Bray said. "You think about parts of town that haven't had an investment in many, many years, and this may be an opportunity for us to really accelerate a lot of our efforts in those areas."
The White House says the bill will be financed in different ways, including unspent emergency relief funds and strengthening tax enforcement for cryptocurrencies.
The White House also says that, combined with Biden's Build Back Plan, the bill will add an average of 1.5 million jobs per year over the next 10 years.