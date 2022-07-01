PADUCAH — HHO Carbon Clean Systems LLC, a sustainability-driven company that manufactures hydrogen-based carbon cleaning systems for torches and engines, will build its first Kentucky-based facility in McCracken County.
Governor Beshear announced the news on Thursday, saying “This is an innovative company focused on sustainable practices, and its leaders clearly have a great vision for the future. I can’t wait to see HHO succeed in Kentucky.” He added that the company will
create dozens of new jobs in the area.
HHO manufactures hydrogen-based carbon cleaning systems for diesel engines and torches used in heating, welding, brazing, and cutting. The new facility in Paducah comes as the business expands their mobile cleaning systems and introduces a new line of torches that they say will provide a safer alternative to acetylene torches.
According to the Thursday release, HHO founder Jared English actually started the business in his own garage in Metropolis, Illinois, after recognizing issues related to carbon buildup in diesel engines. Now, the company has five franchisees across the United States.
Several local leaders and business owners believe the new facility will have a positive impact on the Local 6 area. Dean Owen, local CPA and co-owner of HHO, says that the company is creating good-paying jobs and revolutionizing an industry using green technology.
Craig Clymer, McCracken County Judge Executive, stated in the release that the facility will be a great asset.
Paducah Mayor George Bray is also welcoming HHO to the area, saying
The president of Greater Paducah Economic Development, Bruce Wilcox, added that he thought HHO would be a great addition to the community. He stated in the release that environmental sustainability, managing energy costs, and speed to market were key drivers for consumers. Speaking about HHO, Wilcox said:
