PADUCAH — The Paducah Fire Department, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives are investigating the cause of the Friday explosion at the Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah.
Crews began investigating early Monday morning. Dippin' Dots Vice President of Administration and Human Resources Steve Heisner says their employees can return to work when the investigation is finished. He was unable to tell Local 6 the company's plan for paying employees while they're out of work.
"We're looking into that. We will try to mitigate that as much as we possibly can," Heisner says. "We may have some options, but we're going to have to get through this process to understand what we have to work with."
John Nokes with the ATF says there is extensive damage in the area of the explosion. The ATF is ruling out criminal action as a cause.
"At this point, we believe it's an industrial accident, but we're still continuing to investigate just to make sure we've conducted all the interviews, looked at all the evidence, and then make that determination," Nokes says.
Heisner says about 100 employees work at the facility every day, and the company is giving those employees updates on the investigation daily.
"We're having routine conversations with them, as well through their supervisors. They're very well informed of the circumstances," Heisner says. "We're attempting to provide updates every day, not only to our employees, but our franchisees and core customers as well."
Heisner says they're in constant communication with the four employees who were taken to the hospital after the explosion. Three have been released, and one is still in the hospital.