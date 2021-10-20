ULLIN, IL — Mixing and matching vaccines: If you're not familiar with the phrase, it's when you get a booster shot that is different than your original vaccine series.
For those who got Johnson & Johnson, this could be good news. A federally funded study found that antibody levels were higher for people who got a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot after initially getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, compared with those who got a second Johnson & Johnson dose.
Health care leaders say it's not OK to mix and match — yet. However, national news outlets report that the FDA is planning to allow it.
As of this report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only approved six-month boosters of the Pfizer vaccine. Requests to allow boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still under review.
People who can get the Pfizer booster are those who are 65 years and older and those who are 18 or older who live in long term care facilities. It also includes those who are 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions, work in high risk settings, and live in high risk settings.
But the question is: Can you get the Pfizer booster if you first got the Moderna or J&J vaccines?
For now, the answer is no.
"Kind of got a three-step process that we have to go towards before we can start giving those third doses out," said Nathan Ryder, the COVID-19 Community Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department. "And then of course once it's approved by IDPH, you know our medical direction has to give a standing order to be able to give those vaccines out."
However, studies have shown that there's a benefit to mixing and matching.
One study from the National Institutes of Health shows that people who originally got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who also got the Pfizer or Moderna booster says antibody levels rise substantially compared to people who got an extra dose of J&J.
For now, health officials say it's important to start and end with the same vaccine.
"If you started out with the Pfizer vaccine, you know if you got your first and second doses of Pfizer and you're looking for a booster shot, you need to stick with Pfizer," said Ryder.
Doctors say everyone should eventually get the booster.
"I do think that the boosters in the end helps not only protect you as an individual but really just continue to protect the population and make this disease more of just a bad cold or a bad sinus infection in the future and let us all get back to the normal that we want to get back to," said Dr. Alex Wright, the director of primary care at Mercy Health - Lourdes.
It's the best way to combat the disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet on Thursday to talk about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.
For those getting the Pfizer booster, it is given at least six months after the second dose is administered.
Additionally, people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at least 28 days after the second dose. Click here for more information from the CDC on those third doses.