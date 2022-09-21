PADUCAH — It will be Monday before we know if Michael Carneal will be paroled or remain behind bars. The Heath High School shooter's parole hearing decision was deferred until Sept. 26.
After serving 25 years of his life sentence, Carneal is now eligible for parole. Despite questioning Carneal for more than an hour, the two parole board members in charge of his hearing could not reach a unanimous decision.
What comes next for Carneal has the attention of not just McCracken County, but the nation. He's one of the first convicted school shooters to be eligible for parole.
The question now is: Could Carneal's parole hearing set a legal precedent? Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz says it does not.
"'Course, they'll consider each case individually based on the person and based on the crime and if any rehabilitation or anything like that, while they've been institutionalized, so they'll have to do it on a case-by-case basis," said Boaz. "It's not a cookie-cutter system. They'll have to determine it based on the individual facts of each case."
Boaz says he trusts the parole board will make the right decision, but he believes Carneal needs to stay in prison.
"He didn't say anything that I heard that swayed me, and I may be biased to begin with, but even without that, I just did not hear anything from him that made me think, 'Oh he should probably be released,'" Boaz said.
Missy Jenkins Smith agrees. She was one of the Heath High School students Carneal shot. Her injuries left her paralyzed, and she uses a wheelchair.
She said she's not surprised, but she'd hoped the board would not defer the decision.
"Yesterday was stressful, and I thought, 'Oh, we're halfway done,' and I knew that there was a possibility that it would be extended," said Jenkins Smith. "I was told that that was an option, but I guess I kind of felt like maybe we wouldn't have to go there, maybe a little part of me did."
In light of the extension, Jenkins Smith said the parole hearing has been a tiresome process.
"It's just exhausting to try to, you know, I guess my thoughts are everywhere, and the possible scenarios, and what he's thinking can be really exhausting," said Jenkins Smith.
