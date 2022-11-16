FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has signed a historic executive order legalizing medical marijuana, under certain conditions.
According to Beshear, Kentuckians seeking medical marijuana will have to meet stringent criteria, including:
- Marijuana must be purchased in a US state where it is legal and regulated, and the purchaser must keep their receipt.
- The buyer cannot have more than 8 ounces of marijuana at a time.
- Each buyer must have certification from a licensed healthcare provider showing they suffer from a chronic or terminal condition. Some of these conditions include PTSD, Multiple Sclerosis, cancer, and Muscular Dystrophy.
- Caregivers meeting certain criteria will be able to purchase medical marijuana for eligible patients.
The executive order will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. In addition to the medical marijuana order, Beshear has also signed an order regulating Delta 8 THC, a synthetically-produced compound frequently sold at smoke shops as an alternative to 'regular' marijuana.
Beshear says the goal of these executive orders is to ensure those who are struggling can purchase marijuana from a safe and reliable place. He reported he still plans to push for full legalization. Click the PDF below to read or download the order in it's entirety.
During his announcement, several proponents of medical marijuana took the podium to explain why they believed it was important, including one man from Paducah.
Jared Bonvell — a Veteran suffering from PTSD following tours in Iraq and Afghanistan — said he was able to get off of 12 medications with the assistance of marijuana. “I still have all those injuries and disabilities, but I can function. I can live. I can have friendships and conversations again,” he said. Bonvell explained he knew Veterans struggling with heroin and meth addiction who were able to recover by responsibly using medical marijuana.
Conservative Craig Manley of Manley's Custom Contracting in Paducah explained that he didn't believe medical marijuana should be a political issue. He said he found great relief by using THC pills after severely injuring his sciatic nerve in 2011. In physically demanding jobs, he said, many people may turn to alcohol or pills to ease their pain. He says medical marijuana is a much better option.
In addition to Bonvell and Manley, Louisville OBGYN Lina McClain spoke in support of the order, saying: "I previously managed a clinic in Georgia where I saw first-hand the efficacy of medical cannabis. Those patients were not interested in getting high, they simply wanted to feel better.”
Overall, Beshear says allowing Kentuckians diagnosed with certain medical conditions to possess and use medical marijuana will improve their quality of life and could help reduce abuse of more dangerous substances, such as opioids.
“This is not a red or blue issue. It is about our people and helping those who are in pain and suffering,” Beshear stated.