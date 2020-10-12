Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... THE COMBINATION OF CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS HAS RESULTED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER MUCH OF WEST KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AS WELL AS ADJACENT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. VISIBILITIES EARLY THIS MORNING WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE, BUT WILL BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES THROUGH DAYBREAK. DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE PATCHY FOG. VISIBILITIES MAY FALL TO LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE IN A VERY SHORT DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS OR FOG LIGHTS WHEN DRIVING EARLY THIS MORNING. LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. WINDS AND CLOUD COVER ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ACROSS THE REGION BY DAYBREAK, SO THE DENSE FOG MAY DISSIPATE OVER MUCH OF THIS AREA BY SUNRISE.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, GENERALLY EAST OF A LINE FROM HICKMAN KENTUCKY TO HARRISBURG AND ALBION ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES DUE TO THE FOG MAY CHANGE MARKEDLY OVER A SHORT PERIOD OF DISTANCE ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&