CARBONDALE, IL — In-person early voting ahead of the November election starts Sept. 23 in Illinois. The Jackson County clerk said his office is also sending out 5,000 absentee ballots on Sept. 23.
Voters can return those in the mail or by placing their ballots in the new retrieval box outside the county courthouse. It's the first one of its kind in southern Illinois, and it's the talk of the town.
"It stopped me in my tracks. We are progressive. I'm glad to see that. We want this," said voter Brian Camden.
Outside the Jackson County Courthouse, residents will notice a kiosk sitting a few feet away from the building. The county's new ballot retrieval box is ready to accept the first round of ballots. Jackson County Clerk and Recorder Frank Byrd said he partnered with the city of Murphysboro to make it happen to protect voters' health and voting rights.
"That's one of the options that we want to offer people so they don't have to get out of their car. A lot of elderly people or people with compromised immune systems are afraid to do anything on Election Day, or coming into the courthouse with large groups of people, so this option is the best thing for them," said Byrd.
The ballot retrieval box will be under 24-hour video surveillance.
"You will take your vote-by-mail ballot, and you fill it out. You bring it over, you can have somebody pull up and then you put it in the kiosk," said Byrd.
Right now, the ballot box is locked, but people can start sliding their ballots in the box Thursday, Sept. 24. Byrd said with all the options his office has created, no one should have any excuse not to vote in November's general election.
"We are blessed in this country to be able to have the opportunity to vote," said Byrd.
Voters Camden and Jamar McToy each said no one should forget that.
"It's the most important vote that I've ever cast, and I'm 66 years old," said Camden.
"Everybody has the right to vote. Everybody should vote. It's the best thing to do," said McToy.
Oct. 6 is the last day to register to vote in Illinois. There's a grace period from Oct. 7 through Election Day.
Workers will get the ballots from the box once a day. Election judges will then count and process the ballots. After the election, the box will be put into storage.